Which January Blockbuster Are You Ready to See in Theaters? Vote Now!

Global Road Entertainment
by Johnni Macke | Wed., Jan. 2, 2019 8:00 AM
January 2019 is officially here, can you believe it?
After ringing in the new year with your friends and family we bet you're wondering what you should do first now that it's 2019. We have a suggestion...go to the movies.
With so many great movies coming to theaters this month your schedule will be busy as you try to fit in seeing all of these before they leave theaters.
Even though you might still be finishing up all of the Hallmark Christmas movies on your holiday must-watch list, it is January which means it's time to switch gears and start heading back to theaters to see all of the fresh films.
Whether you're a fan of horror films or comedies, animated or live action, there is something for everyone to see this month. In fact, there are so many new and interesting films heading our way this month that we don't know what to watch first.
When it comes to suspense movies and thrillers there's Escape Room (enter if you dare) and Glass that you could sink your teeth into.
You could also go for a feel-good movie like A Dog's Way Home, which will probably make you cry, but it's about a dog so you know it'll be good.
There are also films starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart as well as Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway that we are seriously intrigued by.
Since we don't want to sway you too much, how about you check out the top films coming to theaters in January below and then let us know which one you are excited to see most in our poll. You know you want to!
Escape Room: Jan. 4
Escape rooms might be trendy places you go to test your knowledge of puzzles and wit, but in the film Escape Room things are so much darker. After six strangers get a puzzle invite to an escape room, which promises a millions dollars to whoever escapes first, the challenges become all too real and scary. Not only do you need to solve the puzzles to move onto the next challenge, you need to solve them to live!
Replicas: Jan. 11
After Will Foster's (Keanu Reeves) family dies in a car crash he uses his scientific background and everything he can imagine to bring them back from the dead…and he succeeds. The problem is they eventually figure out that they are now being run by machines and the government wants them.
The Upside: Jan. 11
The Upside tells the story of a wealthy quadriplegia man named Philip (Crantson) and the unemployed man with a criminal record name Dell (Hart) that he hires to help him. Together the men forge an unlikely friendship that will make everyone in the audience feel happy and bright.
A Dog's Way Home: Jan. 11
Based on the best-selling novel by the same name, A Dog's Way Home is the heartwarming story and tail-wagging tale of a pup named Bella (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard) who after getting separated from her owner travels 400 miles to get to him. Warning: you might tear up while watching this trailer…no judgment.
Glass: Jan. 18
Glass is the third and final film in M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable trilogy. In this sci-fi and mystery drama, a security guard named David Dunn (Bruce Willis) uses his supernatural abilities to track down Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy), who is disturbed, dangerous and has 24 personalities. Samuel L. Jackson also appears in this film as Mr. Glass.
The Kid Who Would Be King: Jan. 25
Knights of the Round Table, unite! After pulling the sword out of the stone, yes, that sword, a young boy named Alex (Louis Ashbourne Serkis) and his friends embark on a quest to save England from a medieval villain…with a little help from Merlin.
Serenity: Jan. 25
McConaughey and Hathaway star in Serenity. The thriller begins with fishing boat captain Baker Dill (McConaughey) living a tranquil life on Plymouth Island. That all changes when his ex-wife Karen (Hathaway) comes to town to ask him to take her new husband out to sea and feed him to the sharks to save her life. Once Karen arrives, Dill goes back to his old ways and can't navigate wrong from right as everything begins to change around him.
Now that you've watched the trailers for these January releases, all that's left to do is vote for the one you'll be seeing first below. Go on now, get to it!
