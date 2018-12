Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Snuggle up in Coordinating Winter Looks

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are winter style goals.

After celebrating newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the Game of Thrones star and her fiancé are continuing the romance with the perfect coordinating winter looks. For a shopping trip in the Soho district of New York City, they snuggled up in the same puffer coats—Sophia wore the red version, while Joe opted for black—with black pants and sneakers.

To make her look slightly different (beyond going for a bright red coat), the actress added a Louis Vuitton crossbody purse, went for black denim and kept the hood of her coat on, tucking her hair into the back.

Joe gave the look his own spin with a hat, a black sweatshirt with matching joggers and APL sneakers.