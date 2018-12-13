Johnny Depp Kisses Letitia Frye—But They're "Just Friends"

Instagram / Letitia Frye
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 11:12 AM
PDA alert!
Phoenix "auctiontainer" Letitia Frye, 49, shocked many Johnny Depp fans this week when she posted on her Instagram page a photo of her locking lips with the 55-year-old actor. Some questioned who the "mystery blonde" is.
"I posted earlier about my annual prom pic with @alicecooper, glad I had the foresight to use this pose in my first pic with #johnnydepp years ago," she wrote. "Here's our semi-annual Christmas Pudding pic for 2018! #backstage#allaccess #johnny #jd"
Frye had helped Depp auction off on of his guitars for charity at shock rocker and Hollywood Vampires band mate Alice Cooper's 2018 Christmas Pudding Show at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix last weekend. On Wednesday night, she clarified that she and Depp were "just friends raising money for our good friend @alicecooper @alicecoopersolidrock to help teens."
"Johnny's two items brought in over $50,000," she wrote. "It's all about helping the kids get a foundation in the arts. Please check out this amazing organization! #mysteryblonde #biddersweet #biddersweetbook #johnnydeppfans #johnnydeppfan #johnnydeppfanpage #hollywoodvampires #alicecooper."
"And by the way if you haven't checked out @alicecoopersolidrock organization and the amazing work they are doing for kids, please remember that is what all of this is about," she wrote. "This organization is very close to my heart, as I've seen first hand the amazing opportunities it offers to the kids in the community. Helping them grow their talents and gain confidence in themselves is priceless."
