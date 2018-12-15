A Colorado Mom Went Missing on Thanksgiving Day...So Why Did Her Boss Receive a Text Message From Her 3 Days Later?

A young mother's disappearance has captivated the nation. Again.

Kelsey Berreth was last seen in public on Thanksgiving Day shopping at a grocery store in Colorado, and the details that have emerged since she was reported missing over 10 days later are already pretty shocking.

"Right now, there are a lot more questions than there are answers," Susan Medina, spokeswoman for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, said during a news conference held on Monday, one that ended up prompting a lot more questions rather than providing answers.

The Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young offered up an update on the investigation that is underway, telling reporters, "I have nothing to indicate other than that it is a missing persons case."