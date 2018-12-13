Things Get Awkward on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Over Eva Marcille's Bachelorette Party Invites

It seems Eva Marcille got herself into a little jam. You see, Eva had a bachelorette party…but only one of her The Real Housewives of Atlanta costars was invited—and it wasn't the one who she asked to speak at her wedding!

In the exclusive preview clip from the Sunday, Dec. 16 episode of RHOA, NeNe Leakes got the girls together for a meal where Cynthia Bailey questions Eva about her bachelorette party.

"I was scrolling on Instagram, and I noticed Eva had a bachelorette party in Miami, and she didn't invite any of us," Cynthia said.

Eva said it was a surprise girls trip…yet Porsha Williams was invited to the festivities "a while ago."