Kate Middleton Shocks Tourists by Driving Herself to Buckingham Palace

Kate Middleton had tourists doing a double take outside of Buckingham Palace this week!

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted driving herself to Queen Elizabeth II's residence in London on Wednesday. Tourists who happened to be visiting the iconic landmark were shocked when they saw the royal pull up in her Range Rover. Footage posted to social media by @melissagrflx shows Kate arriving at Buckingham Palace and giving fans a wave as she entered the gates.

"At Buckingham Palace," the Instagram caption reads. "When you're so lucky and get a shot of Kate Middleton right when she gets to the Palace."