Watch Jason Momoa Lead an Epic Haka Dance at the Aquaman Premiere

Fans know Jason Momoa can act, but did they know he can also dance?

The actor surprised everyone at the Hollywood premiere of Aquaman on Wednesday by performing a haka—a traditional dance in Māori culture.

The epic moment occurred after the DC star walked the carpet with his wife, Lisa Bonet, and their children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. He then grabbed his trident, stripped off his black jacket (showing off his physique) and summoned his fellow dancers to join him. Momoa seemed to put his heart and soul into each of the moves and the chant. Even his kids joined in on the fun as did his co-star Temuera Morrison, who plays his father in the film. At one point, Momoa smashed his trident over his knee, breaking it in half.

Of course, the crowd erupted with applause after the performance.