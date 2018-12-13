Kanye West Gets Trolled By a Talking Tree in Hilarious Video

Kanye West met a beatboxing tree!

On Wednesday, the "Stronger" rapper visited The Night Garden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami, which features the Wise Talking Tree. West, 41, posted a video to social media of his meeting with the tree, which had a mouth, nose and eyes.

In the video, the tree can be heard asking West, "What are you famous for?"

West then took a brief pause before replying, "Everything."

"You're famous for everything?" Wise Talking Tree asked. "Let me ask you a question Kanye, it's been plaguing my mind for a while, do you make your Yeezys in size tree?"