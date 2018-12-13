Jenna Dewan and Boyfriend Steve Kazee Shower Each Other With Love at Love Actually Live

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 8:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenna Dewan, Love Actually Live

David Livingston/Getty Images

For Jenna Dewan's Wednesday night plans, love was in the air—and in the audience.

The star stepped out to see Love Actually Live at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in West Hollywood with her eye on a very special performer—her boyfriend Steve Kazee

The famous mama donned a vibrant red jumpsuit for the occasion and, according to a source, attended with her mother and stepfather. Before the show started, the dancer had fun in the "selfie" area, where she wrote "more Kazee" on a dry erase board, the source noted. 

According to the insider, Dewan enjoyed the show from her seat near the front and even shed a tear at one point. She definitely did not go unnoticed in the audience considering Kazee blew her a kiss as he walked off stage at the end of the show. All together now: Awww!

Photos

Jenna Dewan-Tatum's Best Looks

Once the performance wrapped, the three waited in the lobby area for Kazee. After greeting her from behind, the star excitedly wrapped her arms around her beau and kissed him on the lips as they embraced, according to the source.

"She was really giddy and excited to see him and congratulate him," the insider described. "Jenna was in a great mood and very bubbly—clearly very proud of Steve. She was gushing to him about his performance."

Kazee is definitely no amateur when it comes to the stage—he won a prestigious Tony Award in 2012. 

Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, PDA

NEMO / GAMR / BACKGRID

Nearly two months since they were first spotted getting cozy at Mike Meldman's Casamigos Halloween party, it seems these two are very much going strong. "They have been dating for a few months," a source told E! News at the time of the initial sighting. "She was introduced to him by mutual friends and they hit it off right away. Jenna really likes him and is very happy. She has completely moved on from her marriage [to Channing Tatum] and is happy to have met someone new. Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. She's hopeful about the future, but not getting too far ahead of herself."

Last month, Kazee even got flirtatious with his famous lady on Instagram. The dancer was promoting Danskin Apparel in her picture and captioned it "Have you found your favorite yet???"

"Yes," he commented on it. "I have."

Sounds like that needs to be on note card à la Love Actually

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
ESC: Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton Shocks Tourists by Driving Herself to Buckingham Palace

Jason Momoa, Aquaman Premiere, Haka Dance

Watch Jason Momoa Lead an Epic Haka Dance at the Aquaman Premiere

Christina Aguilera, The Liberation Tour

Christina Aguilera to Headline Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Miffy Englefield

Jude Law's Daughter in The Holiday Is a Punk Rocker Now

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Reveals Action-Packed (and Visually Stunning!) New Trailer

Kanye West

Kanye West Gets Trolled By a Talking Tree in Hilarious Video

Billy on the Street, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Eichner Terrify and Delight People on the Street

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.