Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Eichner Terrify and Delight People on the Street

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 8:29 AM
Billy Eichner is back with another laugh-out-loud installment of Billy on the Street and this time he brought one of the most famous men in entertainment along for the ride: Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The star of Disney's Mary Poppins Returns (he also wrote a Broadway musical you might have heard of, Hamilton) joined Eichner for a new game. "As we all know, there's a lot of panic and outrage out there right now," Eichner explained, "so we're about to hit the streets to play a new game I like to call, ‘Is anybody happy?'"
While racing around the streets of New York, Eichner and Miranda's interactions with people usually delightful, especially with the people who know who they both are, but sometimes the duo took folks by surprise and they were NOT having it. And then there are the moments when Miranda outshines Eichner. If you know anything about Eichner's Billy on the Street character you know how that goes over. And then there's the interaction with a Garfield fan…
Be sure to watch the video all the way through to see them truly scare some New Yorkers.
Miranda stars opposite Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns, a sequel to the original flick, not a remake. His character, Jack, is a lamplighter and former apprentice of Bert, one of the characters Dick Van Dyke played in the first Mary Poppins. Van Dyke is in the sequel, but not as Ber.
Mary Poppins Returns hits theaters on Wednesday, Dec. 19.
