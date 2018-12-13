Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda and Billy Eichner Terrify and Delight People on the Street

Billy Eichner is back with another laugh-out-loud installment of Billy on the Street and this time he brought one of the most famous men in entertainment along for the ride: Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The star of Disney's Mary Poppins Returns (he also wrote a Broadway musical you might have heard of, Hamilton) joined Eichner for a new game. "As we all know, there's a lot of panic and outrage out there right now," Eichner explained, "so we're about to hit the streets to play a new game I like to call, ‘Is anybody happy?'"