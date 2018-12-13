Aw! Gisele Bündchen and James Corden Learn "Toddlerography" From the Cutest Instructors

Get ready for cuteness overload!

Gisele Bundchen and James Corden put their dance skills to the test on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show by partaking in a new workout routine called "toddlerography."

The fitness craze required the celebrities to mimic the movements of their adorable instructors, who just so happened to be the sweetest tiny tots. But these moves didn't include squats or jumping jacks. Instead, the stars shook their hips, rolled on the floor and twirled in a circle. There was even an attempt at the splits, which Corden sat out.

The host had a feeling the workout would be physically demanding before it even started.

"Gisele, I know we're both in amazing shape, but I've heard that this class is insane," he said during a pre-workout stretch, joking the instructors were "brutal."

Sure enough, the two worked up a sweat.

"You weren't kidding. That was hard," Bündchen said.