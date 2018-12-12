Jennifer Lopez's Red Carpet Dress Will Leave You Breathless

Jennifer Lopez just redefined what it means to be "pretty in pink."

The "I'm Real" singer looked absolutely stunning on the red carpet at the premiere for her new film Second Act. She stars in it alongside This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia, Vanessa Hudgens and Leah Remini

J.Lo let her outfit do all the talking at the event as she wore a hot pink Giambattista Valli dress that was short in the front and floor-length in the back. It also featured a very long train that looked like it continued for miles. Her Jimmy Choo bag and shoes perfectly complemented the dress, as did her Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

She wore her hair atop her head in a simple and sleek bun. If anyone could put the look into one word, it's simply "Wow."