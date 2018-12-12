Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Enjoy Casual Date Out Amid Reports of Breakup

Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller are proving that breakfast dates are the way to go.

The new couple hit up a Santa Monica hot spot on Monday morning amid reports that their relationship was starting to simmer down. These reports referenced their infrequent dates and conflicting schedules. However, their appearance together showed their romance is going strong.

A source recently told E! News that the Alias star is still seeing the businessman, but she wants to "keep it private and for themselves."

Unlike her very public marriage to Ben Affleck, Jen is "keeping things under wraps by going away with him and seeing him in private places. She's enjoying being with him and doing it the way she wants," the insider previously revealed.

Moreover, things are still new between her and Miller, who is a father of two, and they have their kids to watch.