Animal Prints Giving Us Life

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 3:30 AM
This time of year, we're all a bit more social. That's just what happens when the holidays roll around.
You're out and about, mixing and mingling and, as a result, you're generally in high spirits. So it really comes as no surprise that what you wear to your parties and other outings should reflect this side of you. And the easiest way to spice up your look? With a bold animal print, of course. You can do it in a coat, a dress or a bodysuit.
And hey, if you want to grab a leopard blanket while you're at it, we're not going to be mad.
BUY IT: Leopard Print Stretch Silk Sheath Dress by DOLCE&GABBANA, $2,275 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Leopard Print Silk Shirt by J.CREW, $72 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Laken Over the Knee Boot by JESSICA SIMPSON, $78 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Madison & Berkely Cowl Neck Velvet Camisole, $29 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat by J.CREW, $298 at Nordstrom
BUY IT: Heart Sunglasses by SAINT LAURENT, $420 at Nordstrom
Rawr, lookin' good girl!
