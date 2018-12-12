Ariana Grande's Latest Clues About New Album Have Fans Bracing for "Imagine"

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 4:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ariana Grande

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Just keep breathin Ariana Grande fans!

The countdown is officially on for the release of the pop star's latest song titled "Imagine."

And while we have to wait until Thursday night for the full version to be released, Ariana is teasing fans on Instagram Stories about what the track will sound and feel like.

"A lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships in my life (as well as celebrates growth / exploring new independence)," she shared on Instagram. "But for those of you asking about 'imagine':  I would say if 'thank u, next' = acceptance…'imagine' = denial."

She added, "Hope that makes sense."

Photos

Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' Music Video Easter Eggs

Perhaps all will be revealed in the coming days. For now, the music superstar is giving fans much to look forward to as she prepares to release her new album.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old expanded her upcoming North American The Sweetener World Tour due to overwhelming demand.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off March 18 in New York and features Normani and Social House as special guests.

In addition, fans are celebrating Ariana's multiple 2019 Grammy  nominations including Best Pop Solo Performance for "God Is a Woman" and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sweetener.

"It's becoming increasingly rare to see a major artist craft such a cohesive and personal body of work…but she's always been on top," Billboard wrote after naming Sweetener the best album of 2018.

Pretty sweet, wouldn't you say?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Music , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kanye West, Bob Dylan

Kanye West Reveals Who He Really Wants to Collaborate With Next

Robin Thicke, Alan Thicke, The GRAMMY Nominations Concert Live!! Countdown

Robin Thicke Explains How Alan Thicke's Death Inspired New Music

Selena Quintanilla

Netflix Will Retell Selena Quintanilla's Life Story in a Scripted TV Series

Dolly Parton, Floyd Parton

Dolly Parton's Brother Floyd Parton Dead at 61

Shawn Mendes: Grammy Noms Are the Highlight of the Year

Shawn Mendes, Z100's Jingle Ball 2018

Shawn Mendes "Walking on Clouds" Over First Grammy Nominations

Necessary Realness: The Many Faces of Miley Cyrus

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.