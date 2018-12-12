Wells Adams Jokes Around With Sarah Hyland Days After She Reveals Health Struggles

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
by Lena Grossman | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 4:36 PM
Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images
Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are the relationship goals gift that keeps on giving.
These two are pros about lovingly making fun of each other, themselves and, when necessary, internet trolls. Plus, they're total pros when it comes to acing their social media presence. After all, it is how they met (thanks, Twitter!). Adams' most recent tweet is no exception.
On Wednesday, the Bachelor in Paradise bartender posted a photo of the two of them posing on a red carpet. They're both holding onto each other's arms, but Hyland dips her head back a bit. "I dunno why, but sometimes I get the feeling that @Sarah_Hyland is trying to run away from me...," Adams wrote.
It didn't look that way in a rather, uh, cheeky photo that he "thoroughly enjoyed taking" of Hyland while they were on vacation together in the British Virgin Islands.
The Silver Lining of Sarah Hyland's Health Struggles: How They Helped Her Find True Love With Wells Adams
On Sunday, the 34-year-old called his girlfriend a "beautiful specimen" in a heartfelt Instagram post after a particularly rough week. The Modern Family star revealed on Dec. 2 that her 14-year-old cousin died the night before in a drunk driving accident.
"This beautiful specimen has had a tough couple of weeks," he transcribed on the social media platform. "I'm here to remind you @sarahhyland that there is light amongst all the darkness. If you ever doubt that, just look at this picture and remember how awesome we are."
He has called her similar sweet names, including "perfect" in a birthday post.
After her cousin Trevor Canaday's passing, Hyland announced she would be taking a break from social media because of a slew of negative comments she was receiving. She tweeted on Dec. 3, "You guys finally did it. Your horrible negative ignorant words have broken me. Happy? Staying offline for a while."
Her virtual presence re-emerged on Dec. 10 when she promoted her new SELF cover, where she opened up and spoke candidly about her health struggles. Hyland revealed she underwent a second kidney transplant in October 2016, which is right around the time she began her relationship with Adams.
Her first kidney transplant came from her father, and her second from her brother. But it wasn't easy for her. "When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it's your fault. It's not. But it does," she shared. "For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn't want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad."
Despite her second surgery looming before her, Hyland met Adams just a few days prior to it. "He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital," she told SELF.
The whole experience brought them closer together as a couple. "It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you're just even getting to know a person," she said. "Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is."
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?