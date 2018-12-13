Games to Entertain Holiday Guests

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Dec. 13, 2018 3:00 AM

It goes without saying that holiday time is family time.

Maybe you're spending the end of the year with your blood relatives, or maybe you're gathering round with your besties. The point is that you're making time to bond with your loved ones. That being said, if you're spending so much time in close quarters, you're going to need something low key and fun to do.

Enter: These top-reviewed games that are sure to keep you entertained for days.

Monopoly for Millennials Board Game

BUY IT: Monopoly for Millennials Board Game, $45 at Amazon

What Do You Meme? Party Game

BUY IT: What Do You Meme? Party Game, $30 at Amazon

Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe Game

BUY IT: Shot Glass Tic Tac Toe Game, $15 at Amazon

Game of Phones

BUY IT: Game of Phones, $50 at Amazon

Clue Game: Star Wars Edition

BUY IT: Clue Game: Star Wars Edition, $25 at Amazon

Unstable Unicorns Base Game

BUY IT: Unstable Unicorns Base Game, $20 at Amazon

TRIVIAL PURSUIT: World of Harry Potter Edition

BUY IT: TRIVIAL PURSUIT: World of Harry Potter Edition, $20 at Amazon

Connect 4 Game: Black Panther Edition

BUY IT: Connect 4 Game: Black Panther Edition, $15 at Amazon

Yahtzee Game

BUY IT: Yahtzee Game, $8 at Amazon

Disney Apples to Apples

BUY IT: Disney Apples to Apples, $20 at Amazon

Pun Intended

BUY IT: Pun Intended, $25 at Amazon

Electronic Catch Phrase Decades

BUY IT: Electronic Catch Phrase Decades, $16 at Amazon

Cards Against Humanity

BUY IT: Cards Against Humanity, $25 at Amazon

Jenga Game

BUY IT: Jenga Game, $17 at Amazon

Need we say more?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

