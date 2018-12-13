Tears, Wine and Friendship: How Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford's Bond Got Them Through Good Times and Bad

One year. That's all Kathie Lee Gifford was willing to give when NBC producers asked her to help launch a fourth hour of The Today Show they had decided to try out.

Nearly eight years after she left Regis Philbin's side, the Live With Regis and Kathie Lee alum was primed for a return to the celebrity interviews and casual chatter that made her a household name. Still, she wasn't about to commit more than 12 months of her time.

Then, as she put it on Tuesday's edition of the venerable morning show, "Something happened along the way: I fell in love with a beautiful Egyptian goddess." So one year sharing an anchor desk with Dateline NBC correspondent Hoda Kotb turned into more than a decade. And though she announced her eventual departure this week, the daily grind simply no longer a possibility with the amount of book, music and film projects she has in the works, she admitted it will be tough to pry herself away from the colleague that quickly became family when their 11th anniversary rolls around in April.