Kanye West Reveals Who He Really Wants to Collaborate With Next

Kanye Westis knock, knock, knockin' on Bob Dylan's door.

The eclectic rapper reached out to the artist on Twitter, where he tweeted, "Calling out to Bob Dylan Let's get together." He didn't say whether he wanted to catch up with the singer or collaborate on a potential album, but Kanye still got over 4,000 fans to spread the word for him by retweeting the proclamation.

Unfortunately, the famed guitarist does not have a Twitter so it is unclear if he got the message.

It seems like the artist is feeling inspired by the beautiful landscapes he has been seeing at the Fairchild Gardens in Miami, Fla.. West has been busy sharing images of the flowers, palm trees and wildlife at the botanical gardens this past week. During one visit he became rather poetic and told his Twitter followers, "Landscaping is a conversation with God."

Perhaps he was inspired to visit the conservation center after he and his wife, Kim Kardashian, hosted a Tarzan inspired birthday party for their son Saint West.