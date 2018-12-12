Jeffrey Dean Morgan Is Returning to Supernatural for the 300th Episode

The episode, called "Lebanon," explores the Kansas town where the bunker is located, and reveals what the town's residents think of the two weirdos who live in that bunker. According to the show's executive producers, it won't be anything like the show's 200th episode, which followed a high school production of a musical based on the Winchesters.

"We had a lot of talk about it, and we pretty much knew that we weren't going to top the 200th with the music, so we decided to go in really a kind of different direction. The idea that we know that the bunker is in Lebanon, Kansas, but we've never been to Lebanon, Kansas, we don't know how the people of the town react to our guys, so we're going to see Lebanon for the first time and some of the people in it," executive producer Bob Singer teased a few weeks ago at the 300th episode celebration. "It's a much more personal story, and kind of a more emotional story than 200th, so it's a good deal different, but we're really happy with it, and I think it's gonna turn out great."

He also mentioned a "really important guest star," which makes a lot of sense now!