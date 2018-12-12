Why The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay Won't Be Televising Her Wedding After All

Rachel Lindsay's future wedding just became a lot more private.

Despite speculation that the former Bachelorette would be exchanging vows with Bryan Abasolo in a televised ceremony, there appears to be a change of plans.

"I have to confess that I was very much so an eager beaver when everything started because that's what I wanted. I wanted to marry Bryan at the end of 2018. That was all very real, but that's also when I thought that we were going to get an ABC wedding and that's not looking like it's happening now so now I actually have to plan a wedding or hire somebody to help me do that," Rachel shared with E! News' Zuri Hall. "So now that that's happening, it's putting everything on hold."

Instead, the attorney—who still practices today—is hoping for an intimate wedding the first half of 2019.