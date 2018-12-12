Kim Kardashian and More Celebs Prove Pink Is the Color of the Year

by Alanah Joseph & Samantha Haynes | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 12:46 PM
On Wednesday's, we wear pink.
Celebrities are taking note from a classic Mean Girls quote and wearing their finest pink wears. While the plaid mini skirts and cardigans from the film are no longer in style, they've been replaced by the newest trends: suiting, streetwear, sparkling bodysuits (See: Kylie Jenner's birthday looks) and more.
As to be expected, our favorite fashionistas, such as Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, are at the forefront, setting the standard for how to wear the bright and impactful hue. The takeaway from their looks: Pink no longer infers daintiness. It can be daring, bold and powerful.
Check out how celebs are wearing the trend below!
Suiting
Can you say fashion forward? Hailey looks unstoppable in this pink power suit. She paired the matching tux jacket and trousers with a sleek high ponytail and black pointed-toe shoes for the perfect pink and professional look.
Pink Outwear
Rihanna added a pop of color to her denim-on-denim look with this pink Marc Jacobs flower collar coat. Inspired by 1950s couture, the coat features cropped sleeves, two front buttons and a fluffy flower collar. Adding this pink coat instantly made her look glamorous and wearable from day to night.
Elevated Athleisure
Kim took business casual to a whole new level in this all-pink outfit—business on the top with a hot pink blazer and casual on the bottom in matching pink Ashley Williams sweatpants. She tied the look together with a pair of lace sock booties.
Pink Separates
Laura made a serious case for colorful suits at the CFDA Fashion Awards this year. She proved that pink is powerful in pink pinstripe pants, a white blouse, a green pinstripe blazer and yellow shoes. This look offers all of the chic office outfit inspiration you need!
