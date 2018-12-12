Proof Margot Robbie Is the Queen of the Red Carpet

It's #WomanCrushWednesday and we're crushing hard on Margot Robbie's red carpet style.

The actress, who has been promoting her most recent film, Queen Mary of Scots, is bringing gorgeous looks to the red carpet. Her style is feminine with ethereal gowns worthy of a Disney princess. Yet, she also has an affinity for bold patterns, sequined garments and conversation-starting accessories. For the fashion lover that loves red carpet designer garbs, watching the actress shine on the carpet is exciting.

To achieve her high standing on the red carpet, the Hollywood star relies on celebrity stylist Kate Young, who also works with Selena Gomez, Michelle Williams and Natalie Portman.

"Working with Kate is so much fun," Margot told Variety earlier this year. "For press tours we usually pick a theme…recently we went with a '90s theme where we incorporate vintage Versace looks. I wore a butterfly dress that was worn on the cover of Vogue decades ago and a Tiffany cross necklace that Liz Hurley wore in the '90s. For the I, Tonya press tour, we've used hair accessories like scrunchies and ribbons and lots of sequins and sparkles. Styling always feels like a good time with Kate. She doesn't take it too seriously, which is why I think a lot of the time her looks pay off."