Miley Cyrus Will Apparently Be in Black Mirror Season 5

How will Black Mirror top the Emmy-winning "U.S.S. Callister" installment? With Miley Cyrus, it seems.

Cyrus, who is promoting new music and will pop up on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Dec. 15, stopped by The Howard Stern Show where sort of (but not offically) confirmed her involvement in the twisty Netflix series. Cyrus' sister previously spilled the beans about Black Mirror in a podcast.

"I'm really actually excited for everyone to watch the 'headshaking project' we said yes to," Cyrus told host Howard Stern after the Black Mirror guessing game. "The minute I say I never want to do something again, all of a sudden, there I am."