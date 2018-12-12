Courteney Cox Pulls Off an Epic Birthday Surprise for a Friends Superfan

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 12:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Courteney Cox, Instagram

Instagram

She'll be there for you.

YouTube star David Dobrik set up an epic surprise for his pal Suzy Antonyan's 23rd birthday. To celebrate the special day, David brought Suzy, who is a major Friends superfan, to a house in Malibu, which just-so-happens to be owned by Friends star Courteney Cox.

In a video, posted to YouTube Tuesday, viewers can see the emotional birthday surprise. When Suzy arrives to the house, wearing a Friends T-shirt of course, she has no idea who she's about to meet. After getting a tour of the house, Suzy's pals make their way to the kitchen, where they present her with a Friends cake.

Photos

Famous Friends

After singing to Suzy, her pals tell her to "make a wish." And as Suzy's about to blow out her candles, Courteney comes up behind her and says, "Happy birthday!"

In response, a shocked Suzy yells, "Oh! What the f--k?! Wait, no, I can't cry because I have makeup on right now. Wait, wait, wait! Oh my God! I love you."

After Courteney hugs her, Suzy asks, "Is this real right now?" She then starts to cry as she tells Courteney, "I watch your show every single night."

Suzy posted a photo with Courteney and David at the birthday celebration, telling her followers, "Hands down, the BEST BIRTHDAY I've ever had & all because of @daviddobrik !!!! Thank you once again for surprising me with #courteneycox this was honestly a dream come true You never fail to make the people around you happy & filled with love. Yeah .. you're a little crazy sometimes but, you're David & cmon, who doesn't love David??! You gotta be crazy not to love David! Haha! Thank you once again for this AMAZING surprise!! I still can't believe it. I love you so much."

Watch the video above to see the sweet surprise!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Courteney Cox , Friends , Apple News , Birthdays , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Will Apparently Be in Black Mirror Season 5

Gotham

Gotham Final Season Poster Promises "The Dark Knight Is Coming"

Diane Kruger, Welcome To Marwen Premiere

How Diane Kruger Plans to Celebrate Her First Christmas as a Mom

Jason Momoa, Aquaman

Jason Momoa Quit His Diet After Aquaman: "Every Day Is a Cheat Day!"

Steve Carell

Steve Carell Doesn't Think He's Getting Hotter With Age—but Leslie Mann Disagrees

Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Explore Nature With Their Daughters

Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart

Nick Cannon Dishes on Kevin Hart Oscars Drama and the Relationship Advice He Gave Pete Davidson

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.