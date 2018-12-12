How Diane Kruger Plans to Celebrate Her First Christmas as a Mom

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 11:53 AM
The holiday season is turning out to be extra merry and bright for Diane Kruger.
Less than two months after welcoming her first child with Norman Reedus, the Hollywood actress will be able to experience her first Christmas as a mom.
But instead of planning an elaborate trip or over-the-top celebration, Diane's plans are a bit simpler.
"I'm just going to be home," she shared with E! News' Erin Lim exclusively at the premiere of Welcome to Marwen. "It's my baby's first Christmas so I just really want to be on a couch with her and my man and just realize how bloody lucky I am."
In a recent interview, Diane also confessed that she will likely be having take-out as she enjoys time with her little family.
"It's a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It's been a wonderful year," she told E! News. "What's exciting is to start your own [traditions] and anything is possible and as long as my home is happy and light and positive, it doesn't matter."
Until Santa arrives, Diane is celebrating her new film that tells the story of Mark Hogancamp (Steve Carell) who was a victim of a brutal attack. He finds a unique and beautiful therapeutic outlet to help him through his recovery process.
One of the film's goals was to present themes of overcoming hurdles and adversity no matter what challenges show up in the game of life.
"I think everyone can relate to Mark. Obviously, I haven't gone through trauma like this or been left for dead in the street but no matter if you're being bullied in school or if you're just feeling personally down, it's so lovely to see a film that shows you the light at the end of the tunnel and gives you hope and I think this is a great film for kids for also to see," Diane explained. "It's just a great Christmas film."
Welcome to Marwen, which also stars Leslie Mann, Janelle Monáe and Eiza González, hits theaters everywhere on December 21.
