Botched Patient Stacy Feels "Very Nervous" and "Very Afraid" About Her High Risk Surgery

The Botched doctors have a "very high risk" case on their hands.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new episode of Botched, new patient Stacy has a consultation with Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow after two failed surgeries on her nose.

"I am aware that I'm bringing Dr. Nassif and Dr. Dubrow a very high risk situation and it makes me nervous," Stacy relays in a confessional. "I'm not sure I'm gonna ever undo the damage that my doctor previously did to me."

While examining Stacy's nose, Dr. Nassif notices that the patient has been left with neovascularization following her previous rhinoplasties. "Neovascularization is an indication of severe past tissue trauma where new blood vessels are growing into an area to try to get that area to heal," Dr. Dubrow goes onto explain. "It's a really bad sign."