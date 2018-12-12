Why Jennifer Garner Is Keeping Her New Romance as Private as Possible

Jennifer Garneralready knows what it's like to date in public. She also knows about being in a very public couple, getting married in public and divorcing in public.

Why would she ever want to go through all that again?

While ex-husband Ben Affleck has already acquired at least one ex-girlfriend since he and Garner split up in 2015, Jen was much slower in dipping her toe back into the dating pool. She had work to do, kids to take care of, Affleck to give her endless moral support to, and, when she had a few extra moments, a private life to lead with friends, exercise and food—some of which we've seen on Instagram, another new thing she tried last year.

"Brad and I are dating," she joked in 2016 with a paparazzo, a nod to what at the time was Brad Pitt's new single status.

But really, the mother of three just wasn't ready, not even being legally divorced yet after the demise of her 10-year marriage, which followed her 2 1/2-year marriage to Scott Foley.