Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is the Star of the Lip Sync Battle Season 5 Trailer

Luna Simone Stephens is ready for her close-up.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable daughter is typically the star of our Instagram feeds, but the 2-year-old youngster is now trying out the small screen. Thanks to a newly released trailer for season five of co-host mom's Lip Sync Battle.

In the star-studded clip, Luna makes an appearance alongside he famous mom and dad during an episode where Big Bird takes center stage. Needless to say, the pint-sized Sesame Street fan was ecstatic.

"We love Big Bird!" Legend shouted with Luna waving from on top of his shoulders. Of course, her response was beyond adorable.