Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Luna Is the Star of the Lip Sync Battle Season 5 Trailer

YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 10:15 AM
YouTube
Luna Simone Stephens is ready for her close-up.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's adorable daughter is typically the star of our Instagram feeds, but the 2-year-old youngster is now trying out the small screen. Thanks to a newly released trailer for season five of co-host mom's Lip Sync Battle.
In the star-studded clip, Luna makes an appearance alongside he famous mom and dad during an episode where Big Bird takes center stage. Needless to say, the pint-sized Sesame Street fan was ecstatic.
"We love Big Bird!" Legend shouted with Luna waving from on top of his shoulders. Of course, her response was beyond adorable.
Luna was one of the many famous faces spotted during the jam-packed trailer. The fifth season seems to have plenty in store, including performances and appearances from tennis icon Serena Williams, musical maven Mariah Carey, Golden Globe nominee Darren Criss and the fierce Fab Five of Queer Eye.
"I feel like Beyoncé, are you kidding me?" Karamo Brown says, donning the songstress' look from the "Telephone" music video.
Meanwhile, check out Jonathan Van Ness working his Lady Gaga soda can and fishnets look next to his co-star.
As for Carey, we can always count on her to make her grand entrance by descending from the ceiling.
We'll just have to tune in to Paramount Network on January 17th at 9/8c to watch all the lip sync shenanigans unfold, dahlings.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?