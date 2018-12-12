Oprah Winfrey's Final Conversations With Her Mom Just Gave Us Aha Moments

Oprah Winfrey is providing more teachable moments as she grieves the death of her mom.

More than two weeks after news broke of Vernita Lee's passing, her daughter is opening up about the final conversations she shared before the "sacred" passing.

In a candid interview, Oprah recalls the moment she sat with her mother and realized the end may be near.

"I said, 'I don't know if you're going to make it. Do you think you're going to make it?' She said, 'I don't think I am.' I had a conversation with her about what that felt like, what it felt like to be near the end," the talk-show host shared with People. "I started telling all the people who cared about her that, 'She knows it's the end, so, if you want to say goodbye, you should come and say goodbye.'"

As you likely could have guessed, people didn't hesitate to come and see Vernita. While tears were shed, Oprah realized the interactions were a special gift.