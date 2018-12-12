Colleen Ballinger Shares the First Photos of Her Baby Boy

Colleen Ballinger—a.k.a. YouTube's Miranda Sings—has shared the first photos of her newborn son.

The 32-year-old star gave birth to her and fiancé Erik Stocklin's baby boy earlier this week, announcing his arrival on Twitter. "he's perfect," Ballinger tweeted late Monday night. The actress and comedian returned to social media the following day to share more details about her son.

"literally he looks exactly like erik," she told one fan. "it's almost spooky how much they look alike. a full on mini me! he's so cute!!! i can't stop staring at him! he's so perfect!"

She later shared a picture of herself holding her son, tweeting, "my little love." Ballinger posted the same photo to Instagram Tuesday, telling her followers, "i love him so much."