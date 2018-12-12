Colleen Ballinger Shares the First Photos of Her Baby Boy

Instagram
Colleen Ballinger—a.k.a. YouTube's Miranda Sings—has shared the first photos of her newborn son.
The 32-year-old star gave birth to her and fiancé Erik Stocklin's baby boy earlier this week, announcing his arrival on Twitter. "he's perfect," Ballinger tweeted late Monday night. The actress and comedian returned to social media the following day to share more details about her son.
"literally he looks exactly like erik," she told one fan. "it's almost spooky how much they look alike. a full on mini me! he's so cute!!! i can't stop staring at him! he's so perfect!"
She later shared a picture of herself holding her son, tweeting, "my little love." Ballinger posted the same photo to Instagram Tuesday, telling her followers, "i love him so much."
Stocklin also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet family photo.
"An actual SUPER HERO GODESS and my new best friend," he captioned a picture of the trio in the hospital. "If he'd of given us a few more weeks like he was supposed to maybe he would have a name. 12/10/18 best day of my life."
Ballinger, who recently appeared in pal Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next" video, commented on the cute snap, "best dad in the world. i'm the luckiest. i love u so much."
After his birth, Ballinger shared with fans that her son had arrived "so early" because he "didn't want to miss Christmas!"
She also told her Twitter followers on Tuesday, "i have a long video coming soon of the birth of my perfect little angel. it's going to take me a while to get up so please be patient. i need to take a few days to stare at my adorable son."
