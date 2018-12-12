Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Steal the Show at Another Couple's Wedding

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 9:12 AM
Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are still very much in Indian wedding mode!
A week and a half after tying the knot in not one but two ceremonies in the actress' native country, the two attended the wedding of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Priyanka wore a sparkling peach lehenga, made up of a long sleeve crop top and matching full skirt. Nick sported a black tux. The actress posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two in their wedding guest attire. She also shared on her Instagram Stories feed a video of her twirling in her outfit.
Former U.S. Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also attended the lavish event.
Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Like the Jonases, Ambani, a friend of Priyanka and the daughter of India's richest man, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Piramal, the son of Piramal Group's billionaire chairman Ajay Piramal, had many pre-wedding events, as is tradition in India.
This past weekend, Priyanka, Nick and Hillary took part in the couple's Sangeet, a pre-wedding event filled with dance performances
A day later, Beyoncé performed a private concert for the wedding guests.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?