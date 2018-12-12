Darren Criss, Awkwafina and More Stars React to the 2019 SAG Awards Nominations

The nominations for the 2019 SAG Awards are finally here!

Awkwafina and Laverne Cox announced this year's contenders at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

A Star Is Born was one of the top nominated films with four nods, including Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark were the frontrunners on the TV side with four nominations each. Some stars even received nominations in both film and TV categories. Emma Stone, for instance, is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her performance in Maniac, and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her role in The Favourite. Amy Adams is also a contender in both categories for her roles in Sharp Objects and Vice.

Of course, many of the stars in the running were thrilled about their nominations. Darren Criss, who is up Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, actually woke up to the nomination news and shared a video of his reaction on Twitter.

"Wow! Amazing news to wake up to," he said. "That's really cool. Good morning, world. I want to say a big thank you to my fellow members of SAG-AFTRA. Getting to join that union as a new actor was a real turning point and a real mark in my life as an exciting accomplishment. I feel really honored to be acknowledged by my peers and I'm proud to be a part of SAG-AFTRA. This is great—great news in the morning."