Josh Henderson Arrested for Burglary

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 8:31 AM

Josh Henderson

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Arrangement and Desperate Housewives alum Josh Henderson was arrested in Los Angeles on Tuesday for suspected burglary, E! News has confirmed.

TMZ reported that the 37-year-old, also known for a past role on the Dallas reboot, was suspected of burglarized his neighbor's home. The outlet also quoted sources close to the actor as saying he was not involved in the incident. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Henderson was arrested for suspected felony burglary but provided no further details.

TMZ quoted law enforcement sources as saying that the actor's neighbors reported around $7,000 worth of jewelry missing from their home and called police, claiming they had surveillance footage showing Josh and two other men stealing their possessions.

Henderson spent several hours in jail after his arrest and then posted $50,000 bail, police records show.

"Josh was initially mistakenly identified with a grainy security camera, but he is fully cooperating and evidence is now being presented to the authorities showing he had nothing to do with any of this," one of the sources close to Henderson told TMZ. "Josh is innocent and we are confident he will be cleared very quickly."

Henderson is due in court on January 3.

—Reporting by Beth Sobol and Holly Passalaqua

