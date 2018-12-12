Somehow, Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 6-Year-Old Son Looks Like a Teenager

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 8:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kash Biermann

Instagram

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's little one is growing up in the blink of an eye. 

At least, that's how it feels thanks to a new snap the Don't Be Tardy star shared of her 6-year-old son, Kash Biermann, on the way to school this week. Donning a fleece zip-up jacket and khakis, Kash looked like he could have passed for a teenager in the picture. 

"My baby @kashbiermann on the way to school this morning! He is such a BIG BOY he is only 6," the famous mother of six captioned the shot. "He melts me. His heart is unreal."

The youngster was also sporting a cool slicked-back 'do, which Kim acknowledged by including, "#HairKing."

Fans couldn't help but notice how much older the younger Biermann family member appeared. After all, he just headed off to his first day of Kindergarten last year. "He looks so grown up in this photo," one fan commented. "It's crazy how fast the time goes."

Photos

Kim Zolciak-Biermann & Kroy Biermann's Vow Renewal

Kash Biermann, Dog Bite

Instagram

It seems his famous mama wants time to slow down. 

When another fan wrote, "It's like he grew up overnight, very handsome young man," the star responded, "Too fast."

It feels like just yesterday concerned fans rallied around the boy after he was unexpectedly hospitalized from a dog bit back in April 2017. At the time, Kash had to undergo emergency surgery after "very traumatic injuries." Fortunately, the little one was released from the hospital shortly after and by the end of the week, his mom had confirmed, "All is good."

Just like that, the family's fans breathed a collective sigh of relief. 

"Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye," the mom of six assured fans the following month, along with a photo of his injured face

"Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!"

Judging by the newest photo of Kasha, Kim's prediction came true. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Zolciak-Biermann , Celeb Kids , School , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Wedding, India

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Steal the Show at Another Couple's Wedding

Colleen Ballinger

Colleen Ballinger Shares the First Photos of Her Baby Boy

SAG Awards composite

What Sets the SAG Awards Apart From the Rest

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Darren Criss, Max Greenfield

Darren Criss, Awkwafina and More Stars React to the 2019 SAG Awards Nominations

Josh Henderson

Josh Henderson Arrested for Burglary

Megan Mullally, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Megan Mullally to Host the 2019 SAG Awards

Incredibles 2

Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in January 2019

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.