Jennifer Lopez Nearly Cries Talking About Directing Her Daughter

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 7:52 AM
Jennifer Lopez is one proud mom.
The pop star and actress directed her first video, a clip for her song "Limitless," featured on the soundtrack of her new comedy Second Act. It features her daughter Emme, 10, one of her twins.
"No, no, no, I die. I die. I die. Finally, she's like, 'Mom, I can do it,' and I'm like, 'Oh God,'" Lopez said on the Tonight Show on Tuesday, getting emotional. "I said no for a long time and then finally I said yes. and I said, 'Baby, are you sure? You can't, halfway through, say you're tired. We have to do it.' When I tell you, she was so amazing and I was so proud. I forgot that I was directing my first video, it was all about her. It was all about her."
"And when you see the video, it's so empowering for, just to see her doing this but, like, for women," Lopez continued. "It talks about being limitless, it talks about having second acts, it's a beautiful message as well, and great to share with her, doing that. We really bonded."
In Second Act, J.Lo plays Maya, a 40-year-old woman working retail who wishes she "lived in a world where street smarts equals book smarts." Her friend helps her create a polished fake resume that lands her a job as a Manhattan executive. To maintain the ruse, she must enlist the help of her friends.
Second Act also stars the likes of Lopez's bestie Leah Remini, Vanessa Hudgens, Milo Ventimiglia, Freddie Stroma and Larry Miller.
The movie is set for release on December 21.
