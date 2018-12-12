Chris Pratt Bonds With Katherine Schwarzenegger's Brother Patrick

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 5:51 AM
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
Boys' night out!
Chris Pratt enjoyed spending a little quality time with Patrick Schwarzenegger on Tuesday. The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the little brother of his leading lady Katherine Schwarzenegger sat court-side at the Los Angeles Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Toronto Raptors.
The celebs seemed to have a blast during the game. They could be seen cheering on their team and sharing a few laughs. Chris even joined in on the fun when the Uber Carpool Karaoke camera turned to him. He started mouthing the lyrics to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." He also posted a video of himself watching the game with his pal.
"We're going to help them tame those raptors," the Jurassic World star quipped.
However, Patrick made it clear where his real loyalties lie, tweeting "LA is @Lakers town."
Still, he seemed pretty excited about their seats.
"Floor seats are dope," he wrote via Instagram.
It shouldn't come as a surprise that Chris is spending more time with his girlfriend's family. The two lovebirds have been "getting more serious," and even went on a double date with her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his girlfriend. Chris also spent Thanksgiving with Katherine's family.
"Chris is enamored with Katherine," an insider recently told E! News. "Their relationship is really strong and in a great place. He feels very comfortable with her family, and he spent Thanksgiving with them. He was really happy to be with her and her family over the holiday. Chris feels open with her and she makes him feel at home."
The Parks and Recreation star was previously married to Anna Faris; however, after eight years of marriage, the two announced their separation in August 2017. They then finalized their divorce in November.
Still, the two seem to be on pretty good terms and even reunited on Halloween to take their son, Jack, trick-or-treating. It looks like Katherine is supportive of the little guy, too.
"[Chris] doesn't feel judged, and he feels their relationship is truly supportive," the insider said, "supportive towards Chris and especially toward Jack."
