Chris Pratt Bonds With Katherine Schwarzenegger's Brother Patrick

Boys' night out!

Chris Pratt enjoyed spending a little quality time with Patrick Schwarzenegger on Tuesday. The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the little brother of his leading lady Katherine Schwarzenegger sat court-side at the Los Angeles Staples Center to watch the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Toronto Raptors.

The celebs seemed to have a blast during the game. They could be seen cheering on their team and sharing a few laughs. Chris even joined in on the fun when the Uber Carpool Karaoke camera turned to him. He started mouthing the lyrics to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough." He also posted a video of himself watching the game with his pal.

"We're going to help them tame those raptors," the Jurassic World star quipped.

However, Patrick made it clear where his real loyalties lie, tweeting "LA is @Lakers town."

Still, he seemed pretty excited about their seats.

"Floor seats are dope," he wrote via Instagram.