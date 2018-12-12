Gisele Bündchen Reveals the One Thing Tom Brady Isn't Good At

Rumors of Gisele Bundchen's retirement have been greatly exaggerated.

"I've never worked so hard in my life, actually," the 38-year-old supermodel said with a laugh on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday. "I think I'll retire only the day I die, because I love working. I love creating. I think that's why we're here: to keep creating, expanding and learning."

Since they were on the subject of retirement, Ellen DeGeneres was curious if Bündchen's husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, is getting ready to hang up his cleats. "I'm a Saints fan," she said, "and it would help me tremendously if your husband would retire."

"I think you should talk with him about that," Bündchen said. "I haven't been successful."

Asked whether she wants him to retire, Bündchen gave a diplomatic answer. "I want him to do whatever makes him happy," she said. "Maybe if you have a conversation with him, you know?"