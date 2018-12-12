Gisele Bündchen Reveals the One Thing Tom Brady Isn't Good At

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Dec. 12, 2018 4:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gisele Bundchen, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Rumors of Gisele Bundchen's retirement have been greatly exaggerated.

"I've never worked so hard in my life, actually," the 38-year-old supermodel said with a laugh on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday. "I think I'll retire only the day I die, because I love working. I love creating. I think that's why we're here: to keep creating, expanding and learning."

Since they were on the subject of retirement, Ellen DeGeneres was curious if Bündchen's husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, is getting ready to hang up his cleats. "I'm a Saints fan," she said, "and it would help me tremendously if your husband would retire."

"I think you should talk with him about that," Bündchen said. "I haven't been successful."

Asked whether she wants him to retire, Bündchen gave a diplomatic answer. "I want him to do whatever makes him happy," she said. "Maybe if you have a conversation with him, you know?"

Photos

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Given how physically taxing Brady's line of work is, Bündchen told DeGeneres, "I definitely wouldn't want to have his job, that's for sure. I'll stay happy with mine. I think it's definitely something you get concerned with, but he loves it so much. You gotta let him do what he loves."

Given how successful he is on and off the field, DeGeneres was curious if he has any faults. "Is there anything that he's not good at?" she asked. "He just seems like he's good at everything."

"He's terrible at...He's not a multi-tasker," Bündchen said. "He can just do one thing at a time."

Bündchen then revealed yet another thing he's good at. "He's an amazing waffle maker...He actually makes the batter and jokes with me, 'I can't give you the secret, otherwise you won't need me anymore.' He has some secret recipe; I'm sure there's some packaged thing involved," she said. "But I have never seen him making it because he literally won't let me see it. He says, 'Then you won't need me.' I say, 'OK! That's fine.' It tastes delicious. I can't stop eating them."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gisele Bundchen , Tom Brady , Couples , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ted Bundy, Conversation With a Killer

Netflix Is Taking on Ted Bundy With a New Docuseries Featuring Never-Before-Heard Interviews

Lala Kent, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Lala Kent Tears Up Thinking About Her Wedding Day Without Her Father: "I Lost Half of Who I Am"

Lala Kent on Her Engagement & Proving She's Not a Gold Digger-Just The Sip

Lala Kent Opens Up About Grieving For Her Father

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Bonds With Katherine Schwarzenegger's Brother Patrick

Antoni Porowski, Trace Lehnhoff

Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Flipping Out's Trace Lehnhoff Are Instagram Official

2019 SAG Awards

Watch the 2019 SAG Awards Nominations Ceremony Live

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.