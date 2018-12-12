Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Flipping Out's Trace Lehnhoff Are Instagram Official

Antoni Porowski has a new man in his life.

On Tuesday, the Queer Eye star made his relationship with Trace Lehnhoff Instagram official. Porowski posted a picture of the pair standing side by side and holding hands. The show's culinary expert looked dapper in a Calvin Klein suit and Salvatore Ferragamo shoes.

"11 is my favorite prime number," Porowski captioned the snapshot.

His Netflix co-stars appeared to give the relationship their stamp of approval, too. Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France and Bobby Berk all liked the photo on Instagram.

"Awwwww," the home design guru wrote in the comments section along with a series of heart emojis.