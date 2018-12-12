Roswell, New Mexico Has a Beautiful New Poster We'd Like to Put On Our Wall

Roswell, New Mexico hasn't even premiered yet and we already want to decorate our home with it.

E! News gets to exclusively debut the new poster for the upcoming CW series today, and we gotta say that when we first saw it, it took our breath away a little bit. Nothing like a New Mexico desert sunset to set up the perfect background for a romantic moment, which is what Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Parsons) appear to be having. We need this color scheme in our lives.

Roswell, New Mexico is another adaptation of the Roswell High book series by Melinda Metz, this time focusing on Liz Ortecho, a scientist who returns to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico ten years after her sister died and she left the town behind. She reconnects with her teenage crush and current Roswell police office Max, who also turns out to have been an alien the whole time.