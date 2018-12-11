Here's Your First Look at the Charlie's Angels Reboot We've All Been Waiting For

That's a wrap!

Now that filming for the Charlie's Angels reboot has concluded, fans are getting a first look at Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott in action. Director Elizabeth Banks gave Instagram a sneak peek at the Angels on set. In the photo, the leading ladies are covered in dirt and grime, probably from an intense fight scene, and are talking to Banks, who also happens to star in the movie.

"So much love and gratitude to these Angels," the Pitch Perfect star captioned the candid photo. She also poked fun at her sense of style and wrote, "why did I wear such a big hat."

Banks isn't the only one who has been teasing the Nov. 1, 2019 release date. Ella and Naomi shared a glimpse into their daily lives on the set of the female-driven action movie.