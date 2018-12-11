BRAND NEW
SUN 9e|6p

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Take Stormi Webster Under the Sea for Family Day

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Dec. 11, 2018 4:27 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Remember Stormi Webster: Fish are friends, not food!

As Travis Scott continues the Astroworld—Wish You Were Here tour, the rapper is finding opportunities to explore special venues across the country.

Tuesday afternoon was no different when the Grammy nominee traveled to the Downtown Aquarium in Denver for family day.

In pictures posted onto Kylie Jenner's Instagram Stories, followers witnessed Travis and Stormi get close to some fishes. And while we don't see Stormi's cute face in the photos, we are loving her pink beanie and outfit for the adventurous day.

E! News has also learned the family went through the entire exhibit and purchased an assortment of gifts from the gift shop including jewelry, toys and gift cards.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Beauty Tips

The visit comes one day before Travis will perform at the Pepsi Center in Denver. His tour, which lasts through December 22, will also include two sold-out stops at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Travis Scott, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Despite Travis' busy performance schedule, Kylie and Stormi have been able to experience some of the fun on the road.

Whether traveling on a private jet or watching dad perform, the 10-month-old is having quite a memorable season. Fortunately, the schedule is clear for Stormi's very first Christmas where some fans are hoping an engagement could be soon.

"Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her," a source previously shared with E! News. "It would definitely be over the top."

Our insider added, "They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it's only a matter of time."

—Additional reporting by Holly Passalaqua

Season Premiere August 5 9e|6p.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Travis Scott , Stormi Webster , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shares Candid Family Photos From Saint West's Birthday Party

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie's Complicated Relationship

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Even Kim Kardashian Doesn't Know If Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Secretly Married

The Year In... Kardashians, Jenners

What Didn't the Kardashians Do This Year: Untangling the Babies, Scandals, Romance, Trips to the White House and More

Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, White House

Last Stop, the White House! Kim Kardashian Reveals the Hurdles She Faced While Working to Free Inmate Alice Johnson

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick

Scott Disick and Penelope Disick Enjoy Sweet Father-Daughter "Date Day"

Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Are Twinning During Day in the Snow

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.