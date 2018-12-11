Miley Cyrus' Crazy-Cool Winter Wardrobe Is a Party in the USA

As the star promotes her new album and feature on Mark Ronson's single "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," Miley has been out and about, wearing outfits that are very Miley. There's no doubt that the star's wardrobe has changed a few times since her time on Disney's Hannah Montana. She's been America's sweetheart, the wild child of the red carpet and an eclectic fashionista with a bohemian feel. More than anything, however, the singer has an affinity for conversation-starting outfits and self-expression through fashion.
Now, all of her past styles are coming together into one wardrobe that has a little bit of everything: daring patterns, epic accessories, classic pieces, lots of leather and plenty of sparkling features. Each look is epic and different. Yet, her wardrobe in its entirety is as crazy, sexy and cool as the pop star.
The star showed her support for gun control in NYC by pairing a clickcropped white T-shirt with the words "Protect Kids, Not Guns" with an orange plaid suit, Dr. Martens boots and a fuzzy orange hat.
Neil Mockford/GC Images
Chic in Chanel
Miley made a serious case for mini-skirts in this black Chanel mini-skirt, Stella McCartney thigh-high boots, a long-sleeve black turtle neck and a matching Chanel shoulder bag.
James Devaney/GC Images
Metallic Miley
The singer brought disco glamour to the streets of NYC in this silver Louis Vuitton top paired with high-waisted trousers and matching metallic heels.
Article continues below
PALACE LEE / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Black on Black
While out and about in London, Miley rocked an all-black ensemble that included a Wolford bodysuit, Westwood shorts and vegan leather cowboy boots by Casadei with a vintage faux fur from Vivienne Westwood in hand.
Splash News
Star Studded
The singer stunned in a black Burberry studded trench coat and matching pants for the Burberry x Vivienne Westwood collection party.
Splash News
Snake and Sequins
Miley channeled her wild side for a performance at G-A-Y nightclub in green snake print pants, a sequined jacket, a yellow corset top and sparkling heels.
