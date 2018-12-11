Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Look Magical During Outing in Cleveland

Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are having a girls' day out!

The mother-daughter duo visited the Cleveland Botanical Gardens to peruse the multitude of plants and insects that call the glasshouse their home. The staff at the Gardens said they "were thrilled" to host the reality star and her seven-month-old daughter.

For the outing, Khloe wore a fabulous faux fur coat over her baby bjorn, which held a nice and bundled up True, as seen on Instagram. The baby wore a cozy white beanie and black puffer jacket.

Their visit to the tourist hot spot comes amid reports Khloe wants to have another baby with Tristan Thompson. A source recently told E! News that Khloe "wants True to have a sibling and would love to have a big family if that's what's in the cards."

"Things are up and down with Tristan Thompson, but she would like more kids with him," the insider previously shared. "That's what she feels will make the most sense for True and their little family."