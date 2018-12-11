Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Look Magical During Outing in Cleveland

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are having a girls' day out!
The mother-daughter duo visited the Cleveland Botanical Gardens to peruse the multitude of plants and insects that call the glasshouse their home. The staff at the Gardens said they "were thrilled" to host the reality star and her seven-month-old daughter.
For the outing, Khloe wore a fabulous faux fur coat over her baby bjorn, which held a nice and bundled up True, as seen on Instagram. The baby wore a cozy white beanie and black puffer jacket.
Their visit to the tourist hot spot comes amid reports Khloe wants to have another baby with Tristan Thompson. A source recently told E! News that Khloe "wants True to have a sibling and would love to have a big family if that's what's in the cards."
"Things are up and down with Tristan Thompson, but she would like more kids with him," the insider previously shared. "That's what she feels will make the most sense for True and their little family."
Khloe seems to be following in the footsteps of her own mom, Kris Jenner, in building her family. According to the source, the 34-year-old hopes to "have more kids while she's young enough and would like them to be close in age."
And it seems like True Thompson wouldn't protest against having a sibling. She and her cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster are truly the best of friends.
Recently, Chicago and her had a sleepover in Cleveland, Ohio, while the rest of the West family fought off a bad case of the flu in Calabasas, Calif.. The babies were taken around town while Khloe completed some Christmas shopping ahead of the holiday season.
There is no doubt that Khloe is going to spoil her baby girl this Christmas. The family is poised to spend Christmas Eve with the rest of the Kardashian family in California, but there's no word yet where they will be opening presents on Christmas morning. Tristan normally plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas day, however, he has a sprained foot, meaning he is unable to play for the next two to four weeks.
Either way, we can't wait to see what Khloe has in store for baby True.