Leah Remini Just Revealed Her Support for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Romance

When it comes to dating, chances are your BFF has some type of influence.

Sure, they may share some tips for your dating app profile. And maybe they will help pick out the perfect outfit for your night out on the town.

But when it comes to long-lasting relationships, it sure makes things easier if your bestie approves of your special someone. Just ask Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini.

"You just want your bestie to be happy and fulfilled and in a good place and that's why I love seeing [Leah] with Angelo," Jennifer explained to E! News' Justin Sylvester before the release of Second Act. "You just know that that's their person. That's her ride or die. That's who makes her happy. That's who makes her thrive."

With that in mind, has Leah given the seal of approval on Jennifer's romance with Alex Rodriguez?