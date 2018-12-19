EXCLUSIVE!

Tensions Flare Between Danielle Staub and Marty Caffrey in The Real Housewives of New Jersey Sneak Peek

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 7:00 AM

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Danielle Staub, RHONJ

Bravo

The cracks were already starting to show even before The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub walked down the aisle and said, "I do" to Marty Caffrey.

In the exclusive RHONJ sneak peek below, Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs and Melissa Gorga are all there to see the tensions between Danielle and Marty flare up before their big day in Bimini.

"His kids don't like me," Danielle tells the table about Marty's kids. What about the ones who are attending the wedding? "No, they do not like me."

Margaret tries to get her pal to see the light at the end of the tunnel. After all, her husband's daughter wasn't a fan of her at first, but things turned around. Danielle wasn't having any of it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Where Are They Now?

"But I command respect. If you're not going to respect me, stay out of my space," Danielle says to Margaret.

However, this doesn't sit right with Margaret. "I don't care what his kids have said to you, I don't care what has happened, you are still the adult, you suck it up and you bring this family together. Don't do things to tear it apart, don't make this man not be with his children, I'm heartbroken for him," Margaret says in a confessional.

But back at the table, well, the cracks between Marty and Danielle are deepening. They're bickering, sniping and clearly not seeing eye to eye on the family strife.

"I didn't cause this…I just got here, honey, you raised that, not me," Danielle says. And what does Marty have to say? Watch the clip above.

Also in the episode, Margaret tries to reconcile the group by hosting a brunch, but that leads to an even bigger blow up. And as Danielle's big day approaches, tensions between Teresa and her brother Joe Gorga are reaching new highs. Melissa Gorga worries this could derail Danielle's big day.

And now for a minor spoiler alert: Three months after marrying Danielle and Marty are on the road to divorce.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

